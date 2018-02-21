Don’t air your dirty laundry in public – and definitely don’t do it on a commercial aircraft.

This little tidbit of wisdom seems to have flown over the head of one Russia-bound airline passenger, who was caught on video using her seat’s air conditioning vent to dry her underwear during a flight.

A one-minute video posted online shows the woman holding a pair of panties up to the vent over her seat, rotating them every few seconds to dry out different areas. The video has been viewed more than 750,000 times since it was posted Feb. 16.

The incident allegedly occurred during a Ural Airlines flight from Antalya, Turkey to Moscow, according to reports.

Not drying your underwear on a plane might seem like common sense, but airline passengers occasionally push the boundaries of social decency in bizarre and surprising ways. Earlier this month, for instance, a particularly flatulent passenger sparked a brouhaha by refusing to stop passing gas on a Transvania flight from Dubai to Amsterdam. Police ultimately boarded the plane to remove four individuals involved in the gas-induced dust-up.