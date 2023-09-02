Pakistani traders strike countrywide against high inflation and utility bills

Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant anti-Pakistan government during a strike against inflation in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Pakistani traders on Saturday went on strike against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, which has led to widespread discontent among the public. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih) Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant anti-Pakistan government during a strike against inflation in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Pakistani traders on Saturday went on strike against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, which has led to widespread discontent among the public. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social