

The Associated Press





LONDON -- A dog owner in Britain is being investigated for manslaughter after her pet mauled to death a 9-year-old boy at an English vacation park.

Police said Sunday the woman has been released but is under investigation for manslaughter and having a dog dangerously out of control. She has not been identified or charged.

The boy was killed Saturday morning by what police said was a "bulldog-type breed." The animal is being held at a kennel while the investigation proceeds.

The mauling happened at Tencreek Holiday Park, which is 400 kilometres southwest of London on the coast. The park said emergency services were called but the boy, named by police as Frankie Macritchie of Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the boy was 10 but later corrected that to 9 years old.