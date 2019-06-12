Ottawa 'very relieved' after 2 Canadian women abducted in Ghana rescued
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 4:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:58AM EDT
OTTAWA - The two Canadian women who were rescued this morning after being abducted in Ghana last week have been identified.
Youth Challenge International, a Toronto-based non-profit group, says Lauren Tilley and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police.
In a statement posted online, the group says both are safe and unhurt, and they are "receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home."
Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is "very relieved" that the two women have been rescued from what a department spokesman called their "harrowing experiences."
Ghana's information ministry says national security operatives completed the rescue mission in the country's south-central Ashanti region.
The country's national police force said last Thursday that the two Canadian women were aged 19 and 20.
