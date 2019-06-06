

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Two young Canadian women have been kidnapped in the West African nation of Ghana, CTV News has learned.

The 19-year-old and 20-year-old women were abducted from the Ahodwo district in the country’s second-largest city on Tuesday evening.

CTV News has confirmed the women were volunteering for Youth Challenge International, a Toronto-based non-governmental organization operating in Ghana.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News that Canadians have been kidnapped in Ghana and they’re providing assistance to the individuals’ families. The department didn’t specify how many Canadians were abducted.

“The Government of Canada’s first priority is always the safety and security of its citizens. For this reason, we will not comment on or release any information which may compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians,” the emailed statement read.

Police are withholding the names of the two Canadian women.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s president, vowed to crack down on those committing kidnappings after an Indian man was abducted and rescued in Kumasi in April.

With files from The Associated Press