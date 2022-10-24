On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an unusual proceeding in which the judge will issue a verdict after lawyers submit written arguments.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
LIVE UPDATES | Polls close shortly as Ontario awaits results for municipal elections
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen with less than two hours to go until the polls close.
LIVE COVERAGE | Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council
Follow this page for up-to-the-minute updates and results of the Ottawa municipal election.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
'Another hurtful chapter': VPD officers not attending First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
Chad leader blames protest organizers for civilian deaths
Chad's interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby on Monday said those who organized protests against his two-year extension of power have shown 'the will to start a civil war,' marking his first speech since a violent crackdown on demonstrators left dozens of people dead across the country.
Who is Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s new prime minister?
Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot -- and the chance to say 'I told you so.'
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers' leader gets COVID-19
The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ohio shooter of five family members said he 'had no choice'
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
'Simply unsustainable': Only 1 obstetrician serving Lethbridge, Alta.
A dire physician shortage in Lethbridge, Alta., has reached a new high, the province's Official Opposition says.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. He was 67.
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
S&P/TSX composite up by Monday close, U.S. stock markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up Monday, continuing Friday's rally, while U.S. markets were also up. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.45 points at 18,918.40.
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.