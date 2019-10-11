Official: Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan Oct. 14
Prince William and Kate in Greenwich, London, on May 7, 2019. (Ben Stansal / Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 11:14AM EDT
MULTAN, Pakistan - Pakistan's foreign minister says Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will arrive in the capital, Islamabad, on a four-day visit next week.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will arrive in Pakistan on Oct. 14.
He said the visit will further improve ties between Pakistan and Britain.
Qureshi said Prince William's mother Princess Diana visited Pakistan in the 1990s to participate in a fundraising event for a cancer hospital built by Imran Khan, now Pakistan's prime minister.
Qureshi said Pakistanis still fondly remember Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Power coming back in Northern California, fire danger eases
- Turkey's offensive into Syria: More casualties, displacement
- Alleged stalker found Japanese singer's home from the reflections in her pupils
- 165 more fetal remains linked to late doctor: Indiana AG
- Typhoon may bring 80 cm of rain, strong winds to Tokyo