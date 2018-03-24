Nigerian police: Boko Haram to free 1 more kidnapped girl
President Muhammadu Buhari (front) speaks to the released Dapchi School Girls who were abducted by Boko Haram during a reception at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria, 23 March 2018.
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 5:16PM EDT
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nigeria's police chief says another girl who was abducted from a school in Dapchi last month is being brought back by her kidnappers.
Police Inspector General Muhammed Abubakar said Saturday that he cancelled a trip to Dapchi to avoid interfering with the release. He said too much security presence could sabotage the efforts. He did not say when she would be released.
The girl's father, Nathan Sharibu, confirmed to The Associated Press that he heard she was on her way to Dapchi.
The Islamic extremist group Boko Haram stormed Dapchi on Feb. 19, abducting 111 schoolgirls. Boko Haram released 105 on Wednesday after negotiations. This one girl remained a prisoner because she is Christian and refused to convert to Islam.
Five others are unaccounted for and are presumed to have died.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.K. watchdog evaluates evidence from Cambridge Analytica
- Gun control rally begins where the movement was sparked
- 'He fell a hero:' French praise policeman in hostage swap
- Thousands expected to leave second pocket in Syria's Ghouta
- 'I have a dream that enough is enough': Americans march for gun control