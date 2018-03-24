MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nigeria's police chief says another girl who was abducted from a school in Dapchi last month is being brought back by her kidnappers.

Police Inspector General Muhammed Abubakar said Saturday that he cancelled a trip to Dapchi to avoid interfering with the release. He said too much security presence could sabotage the efforts. He did not say when she would be released.

The girl's father, Nathan Sharibu, confirmed to The Associated Press that he heard she was on her way to Dapchi.

The Islamic extremist group Boko Haram stormed Dapchi on Feb. 19, abducting 111 schoolgirls. Boko Haram released 105 on Wednesday after negotiations. This one girl remained a prisoner because she is Christian and refused to convert to Islam.

Five others are unaccounted for and are presumed to have died.