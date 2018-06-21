

The Associated Press





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a baby girl at Auckland City Hospital.

Ardern posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her and partner Clarke Gayford with the baby at the hospital.

She wrote that she was feeling very lucky to have a given birth to a healthy girl, and that their daughter arrived at 4:45 p.m. weighing 3.3 kilograms (7.3 pounds).

Ardern thanked everyone for their kindness and said they were all doing really well. She also thanked the team at the hospital.