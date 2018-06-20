

The Associated Press





WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived at Auckland Hospital as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

The 37-year-old would become just the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office, after the late Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar in 1990.

Ardern's due date was June 17. The birth has been highly anticipated in the South Pacific nation of nearly 5 million people. She has not said whether she's expecting a boy or a girl.

Ardern's office confirmed just after 6 a.m. she'd arrived at the hospital with partner Clarke Gayford.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has now taken over as acting prime minister. Ardern plans to take a six-week leave before returning to work.