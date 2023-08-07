New York City plans to house migrants on an island in the East River

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan Monday to house as many as 2,000 migrants on an island in the East River where a migrant centre was set up last year and then taken down weeks later. The Randalls Island centre is seen in this file picture on Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

