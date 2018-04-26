

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press





PARIS -- More than 70 countries committed Thursday to bolster efforts in the fight against terrorism financing associated with the Islamic State group and al Qaeda.

Participants at an international conference in Paris agreed to "fully criminalize" terror financing through effective and proportionate sanctions "even in the absence of a link to a specific terrorist act."

The two-day event was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to co-ordinate efforts to reduce the terror threat in the long-term. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Saudi Foreign Minister Abdel Al-Jubeir and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were all present.

Macron, who has returned to France from a state visit to the United States, is expected to close the conference later with a call for the necessity for multilateral action.

Daniel Lewis, executive secretary of the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force, said he is hoping that words will be put into action.

"When we have information -- for example the UN. list of individuals and entities financing terrorism -- we need to make sure measures like asset freezing are implemented fully and quickly," Lewis told The Associated Press.

Participants called for better information-sharing between intelligence services, law enforcement, financial businesses and the technology industry. They also agreed to improve the traceability of funds going to non-governmental organizations and charity associations.

Participants included countries that have accused each other of funding terrorism, notably in the Persian Gulf.

France has pushed for international co-ordination and more transparency in financial transactions. But it has recognized how sensitive the issue is, and saw the conference as a first step for co-ordinated action.

The French organizers noted that IS military defeats on the ground have not prevented the group from pursuing its terrorist activities, along with al Qaeda --especially in unstable regions of Afghanistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Yemen, Egypt and sub-Saharan Africa.

Terror groups don't only rely on the cash economy -- they're using increasingly hard-to-track tools like prepaid cards, online wallets and crowdfunding operations.

The IS group has also invested in businesses and real estate to ensure its financing. Islamic State revenues alone were estimated at $2.5 billion between 2014 and 2016, according to the French president's office.

Though most of the attacks in Western countries do not cost a lot of money, a French official said terror groups "behave like big organizations" in that it "costs a lot to recruit, train, equip people and spread propaganda." The official was speaking anonymously under the presidency's customary practice.

The French counterterrorism prosecutor Francois Molins told FranceInfo radio that IS uses micro-financing techniques to collect a great number of small amounts of money.

Work with the financial intelligence unit helped identify 416 people in France who have donated money to the IS group over the last two years, he said.

Money, he said, went to "320 collectors mostly based in Turkey and Lebanon from whom jihadis in Iraq and Syria could receive funds."

Funding to extremist groups in the Middle East once flowed freely across the region's informal money-transfer shops and in donations made in mosques when travelling clerics issued special appeals during sermons.

In recent years, the U.S. and other Western nations have encouraged Middle Eastern nations to close off such sources. However, allegations over extremist funding in part sparked a near-yearlong boycott of Qatar by four Arab states. Qatar denies funding extremists, though it has faced Western criticism about being lax in enforcing rules, as has Saudi Arabia.

Participants agreed to hold a similar conference next year in Australia.

Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed to this report