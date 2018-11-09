

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama blasts President Donald Trump in her new book, writing how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to "block it all out."

She also denounces Trump's "birther" campaign questioning her husband's citizenship, calling it bigoted and dangerous, "deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."

In her memoir "Becoming," set to come out Tuesday, Obama writes openly about everything from growing up in Chicago to confronting racism in public life to her amazement at becoming America's first black first lady.

Obama writes that she assumed Trump was "grandstanding" when he announced his presidential run in 2015.

She expresses disbelief over how so many women would choose a "misogynist" over Hillary Clinton, "an exceptionally qualified female candidate."

"Becoming" is one of the most anticipated political books in recent memory.

Michelle Obama is admired worldwide and has offered few extensive comments on her White House years -- memoirs by former first ladies, including Clinton and Laura Bush, are usually bestsellers.