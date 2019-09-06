Mexico declares success in slowing migrant flow
In this Aug. 30, 2019, photo, migrants, many who were returned to Mexico under the Trump administration’s 'Remain in Mexico,' program wait in line to get a meal in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 1:16PM EDT
MEXICO CITY - Mexico says the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has fallen by 56 per cent since an agreement with U.S. officials three months ago to reduce the flow.
Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard declared the measures a success Friday. He also said the deployment of the National Guard has generated few complaints about human rights violations. The guardsmen operate highway checkpoints along major migratory routes through the country.
Ebrard is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials in Washington Tuesday to review the results of the effort, which followed U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose crippling tariffs on all Mexican imports.
Mexico has also been accepting a higher number of migrants who forced to wait in Mexico after requesting asylum in the U.S.
