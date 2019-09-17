

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY - Forensic examiners in western Mexico say they've pieced together a total of 41 bodies from bags full of body parts found in a well.

The examiners in the western state of Jalisco say that tests are continuing on the grisly contents of 119 plastic bags dumped in a well near the city of Guadalajara.

Examiners said Tuesday they've been able to piece together 13 complete bodies, 16 partial bodes, six heads and 6 body trunks that correspond to different people.

The pit was first located in early September, when residents reported fetid odours and flies around the site.

Clandestine burial sites have become common in Jalisco, home to the drug cartel of the same name.

In July, prosecutors found 21 bodies in the yard of a house near Guadalajara.