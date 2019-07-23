

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: Some of the details may be distressing to readers

Two pro-meat protesters have been fined after they ate raw, fur-covered squirrels at a vegan food market in London, England.

Deonisy Khlebnikov, 22, and Gatis Lagzdins, 29, both from city boroughs, said they were “against veganism and were raising awareness about the dangers of not eating meat,” said senior crown prosecutor Natalie Clines in a press release.

The pair was found guilty Monday of a public order offence using “disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

The men were reportedly asked to stop by Soho Vegan Food Market visitors, including a parent whose child was upset.

"The prosecution was able to demonstrate that they had planned and intended to cause distress to the public,” Clines said. "Their pre-meditated actions caused significant distress to members of the public, including young children."

Lagzdins did not show up to the hearing and was fined 400 pounds (CAD$654). Khlebnikov was fined 200 pounds (CAD$327).