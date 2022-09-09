Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public.
She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 26, and ruled until her death on Sept. 8. She was 96.
In the years between, she presided through wars, natural disasters, revolutions, the moon landing, the arrival of television, mobile phones and the internet, and many successions of world leaders. As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted in a statement issued Sept. 8, he is the 12th Canadian prime minister to have served during her reign.
“Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada’s modern history,” Trudeau said in the statement. “Over the course of 70 years and 23 Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones.”
CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen over the years.
During her 21st birthday on April 21, 1947, while still a princess, she said:
"I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and to the service of the Imperial family, to which we all belong."
In a speech on the day of her coronation, June 2, 1953, she said:
“The ceremonies you have seen today are ancient, and some of their origins are veiled in the mists of the past. But their spirit and their meaning shine through the ages never, perhaps, more brightly than now. I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.”
During her Christmas broadcast on Dec. 25, 1963, the Queen said:
“Humanity can only progress if we are all truly ambitious for what is good and honourable. We know the reward is peace on Earth, goodwill toward men, but we cannot win it without determination and concerted effort.”
During her Christmas broadcast on Dec. 25, 1989, the Queen said:
“You've all seen pictures of the Earth taken from space. Unlike all the other planets in the solar system, Earth shimmers green and blue in the sunlight and looks a very pleasant place to live. These pictures should remind us that the future of all life on Earth depends on how we behave towards one another, and how we treat the plants and the animals that share our world with us.”
On Nov. 24, 1992, the Queen gave a speech to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession. In the speech, she referred to recent controversies within the Royal Family as part of an “annus horribilis,” which is a Latin phrase meaning “horrible year.”
That year, three of her children’s marriages ended, including that of the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. In addition, a major fire broke out at Windsor Castle. There were several notable quotes to come from this speech, including:
“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.”
“Criticism is good for people and institutions that are part of public life. No institution — city, Monarchy, whatever — should expect to be free from the scrutiny of those who give it their loyalty and support, not to mention those who don’t.”
“We are all part of the same fabric of our national society and that scrutiny, by one part of another, can be just as effective if it is made with a touch of gentleness, good humour and understanding.”
On Sept. 5, 1997, several days after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Queen delivered an address to the nation in which she said:
“She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness. I admired and respected her -- for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys.”
During her Christmas broadcast on Dec. 25, 1998, the Queen said:
“As a daughter, a mother and a grandmother, I often find myself seeking advice, or being asked for it, in all three capacities. No age group has a monopoly of wisdom, and indeed I think the young can sometimes be wiser than us. But the older I get, the more conscious I become of the difficulties young people have to face as they learn to live in the modern world.”
In the days following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, she said:
“Grief is the price we pay for love.”
During her Christmas broadcast on Dec. 25, 2008, the Queen said:
“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat. Instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.”
In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on July 6, 2010, she said:
"It is my hope that when judged by future generations ... our sincerity, our willingness to take the lead and our determination to do the right thing will stand the test of time."
During her Christmas broadcast on Dec. 23, 2019, she said:
“As a child, I never imagined that one day a man would walk on the moon. Yet this year we marked the fiftieth anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 mission. As those historic pictures were beamed back to Earth, millions of us sat transfixed to our television screens, as we watched Neil Armstrong taking a small step for man and a giant leap for mankind and, indeed, for womankind. It’s a reminder for us all that giant leaps often start with small steps.”
In her broadcast to the U.K. and the Commonwealth on April 5, 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said:
“We should take comfort that while we may still have more to endure... better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”
The Queen gave one of her final public addresses, her annual Christmas broadcast, on Dec. 25, 2021. In it, she reflected on her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021, saying:
“In the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world. His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
The leader of the Sinn Fein party in Northern Ireland looks forward to working with Britain's King Charles and urged fellow Irish nationalists to be respectful as their unionist neighbours mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, she said on Friday.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
Canada
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old
Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.
-
Crown calls for jail time for Calgary woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
Nina Albright, who is now 24, entered a guilty plea in November to offering an indignity to a body.
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
Jasper National Park trapping bears that moved into town, may need to 'destroy' animals that return
After trying a number of hazing strategies, officials will begin trapping and removing about 10 bears from the Jasper townsite in Jasper National Park.
-
Fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux facing new assault charges in Vancouver
A woman who posed as a nurse in multiple Canadian health clinics is facing a raft of new criminal charges, court records show.
-
Haze from U.S. wildfires prompts air quality statements in southern B.C.
Haze from wildfires burning in Washington state, Idaho and the British Columbia Interior is expected to create smoky skies across much of southern B.C. over the weekend.
World
-
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
Bells tolled around Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honour Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new King.
-
Slain Memphis teacher never finished her morning run. More than 2,000 people will finish it for her
Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran more than 13 kilometres during the predawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week.
-
Mexico's Senate votes to hand over National Guard to army
Mexico's Senate passed a bill early Friday handing control of the country's recently created National Guard over to the military.
-
U.S., NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on
Ukraine's armed forces have made significant early gains in their counter-offensive against Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine but fighting appears set to drag on for months, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO said Friday.
-
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries' defence ministries said.
-
Biden says he'll attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he plans to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch he is remembering as a 'great lady.'
Politics
-
Tories to announce next leader 'with a revised program' reflecting Queen's death
The Conservative party says the event announcing the next leader scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned, but in a more muted way.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Elton John responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sir Elton John has spoken out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.
-
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
-
Ana de Armas cries as 'Blonde' receives 14-minute standing ovation in Venice
Ana de Armas grew emotional at the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic, 'Blonde,' at the Venice Film Festival.
Business
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
-
Dollarama posts higher sales, profit as shoppers seek cheaper prices amid inflation
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. is winning over new customers as Canadian shoppers 'trade down' from more expensive stores and gravitate toward the dollar store's cheaper prices amid inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
Sports
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
-
Pogba's brother denies extortion attempt against France star
The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder.
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.