EDMONTON -- A U.K. charity says the Duchess of Sussex's revelations during her interview with Oprah Winfrey prompted them to reveal a 10,000-pound donation she made in August, which it previously kept a secret.

Himmah, a grass-roots initiative aimed at addressing poverty, mental health, racism and social exclusion, thanked Meghan for her “generous” donation Thursday in a Facebook post, sharing a link to a U.K. tabloid article revealing the donation.

The duchess donated 10,000 pounds (about C$17,300) from The Royal Foundation to Himmah, according to a statement issued to Harper’s Bazaar. Her donation reportedly included additional proceeds from her charitable cookbook “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” which she published in 2018.

Speaking to BBC, Sajid Mohammad, director of Himmah, said the charity initially kept the news of the donation a secret because they feared the duchess was "like Marmite" and could damage Himmah's reputation.

"The reason we didn't go public is the trustees took a view that she was like Marmite and there could be reputational issues - people not liking our charity because they don't like her - so we decided to keep the donation secret,” Mohammad told BBC.

"After the interview we realised we're a poverty and race organisation [and] that we needed to show solidarity."​

During the candid interview with Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared several bombshell revelations, including Meghan’s struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts, and allegations of racism, including a claim that a member of the Royal Family was concerned about how dark their son's skin might be.

CTVNews.ca has contacted Himmah for comment.