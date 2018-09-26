Meghan Markle stepped out for her first solo appearance representing the Royal Family in London and raised eyebrows for a rather mundane task – she closed a car door.

Yes, really.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the opening of “Oceania” art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Art in London without her husband Prince Harry or any other royal relative on Tuesday evening.

A man in a suit opened the car door for Markle to step out and then stood aside as she shook hands with another man waiting to greet her and then it happened – she closed the door behind her and the Twitter commentary began.

Video: #duchessofsussex arrives at the RA. A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan! pic.twitter.com/kJZXctr8AH — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 25, 2018

Some watchers praised the duchess for being “down to earth” and “humble” while others mused at the spectacle.

“First time I’ve seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door…” one man tweeted.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a member of the Royal Family do that before. Wow,” another woman marvelled.

Others took the opportunity to poke fun at the attention given to the act.

“She must stop that! She’s gonna render someone unemployed soon,” one person joked.

There was a detectable hint of sarcasm in a number of the comments online.

I just want to say well done Meghan & congratulate her for...

1: Putting on her own shoes.

2: Pulling up her bed sheets when she gets in bed.

3: Picking up her cup of tea to drink it.

4: Brushing her teeth.

& last but not least.. number 5: WALKING. — xKitty The Birthday girl! (@xKittyCam) September 26, 2018

But how, how? This is remarkable.. — Brian (@BeeCeeAudio) September 26, 2018

Did anyone ask the door if it wanted to be slammed against the car like that? Royals need to connect better with inanimate objects. — David Wells (@wells_dj) September 26, 2018

Markle’s deed inspired a “Twitter Moment” along with several headlines in the British press.

It’s not the first time the duchess has closed her own door, however. Just last week she was spotted shutting the door of a SUV as she arrived in Kensington Palace with her husband and mother.

“Well done Meghan!” as one reporter for a British tabloid declared.