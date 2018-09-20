

CTVNews.ca Staff





A cookbook with royal backing was launched Thursday with a glitzy event at Kensington Palace featuring appearance by the Duchess of Sussex and her mother.

The cookbook titled “Together: Our Community Cookbook” contains a foreword from the duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in May.

The duchess was joined byher husband and her mother, Doria Ragland, a social worker who lives in California.

Also present were women from the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was set up in the aftermath of a high-rise fire which killed 72 people in London last year.

The kitchen has since become a community hub for women in London’s North Kensington neighbourhood. Volunteers from the kitchen provided the book’s recipes for coconut chicken curry, spiced mint tea, caramelized plum upside-down cake and approximately 50 other dishes.

Proceeds from the cookbook will be put toward expanding the kitchen’s hours and reach. The duchess has described the facility as an opportunity for people affected by the fire “to feel a sense of normalcy.”

With files from The Associated Press

�� The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Doria Ragland are today celebrating the launch of ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/MRGFjNJxM6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018

I'm at Kensington Palace for the launch of the Duchess of Sussex's cookbook Together. Can exclusively reveal it smells incredddddibbbblllle pic.twitter.com/0zw5igm65e — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018