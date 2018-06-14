

CTVNews.ca Staff





Megan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, has taken her first one-on-one outing with the Queen, nearly four weeks after her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess and the Queen took an overnight ride on the royal train to the county of Cheshire to attend several events, including the opening of a new bridge over the Mersey River in Widnes, near Liverpool.

The outing is the Duchess’ first official royal engagement without her new husband and could be a sign the Queen wants to quickly welcome in the royal family’s newest member.

The two seemed to get on well throughout the day, with Meghan whispering into the Queen's ear during a musical performance by local schoolchildren, and both smiling broadly throughout.

The duchess was dressed in a neutral-toned Givenchy pencil dress with a cape shoulder neckline, while the 92-year-old Queen wore a lime green coat and matching hat.

They were joined by Meghan's new private secretary, Samantha Cohen, who is reportedly assisting the former actress in her first few months as a royal.

After the bridge opening ceremony and children’s performance, the Queen and the Duchess travelled to the nearby city of Chester, where they paused for a minute's silence at noon to mark the one-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire disaster that killed 72 people.

Later, they visited the local children’s library and met a group of Syrian refugee women working on handcrafts, before taking part in a walkabout to greet the locals in Chester.

The outing comes nearly a month after the Duchess and Prince Harry married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives in Cheshire, where she is accompanying Her Majesty The Queen for a day of engagements today #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/tHXPeN3nL5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018

The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex observed the national silence in memory of the people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, a year ago today. pic.twitter.com/xosrDv4FKR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018