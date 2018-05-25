

CTVNews.ca Staff





Meghan Markle, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, now has her own coat of arms -- one that pays tribute to her home state of California.

It’s traditional that when a new member enters the Royal Family, a unique coat of arms is designed to identify them.

Markle, the first person to hold the title of Duchess of Sussex, worked closely with the official College of Arms in London in the design, Kensington Palace said Friday.

The Queen has offered her approval, as has Thomas Woodcock, the Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England, who is in charge of all British monarchy heraldry.

The coat of arms’ shield features a blue background to represent the Pacific Ocean off the California coast where the duchess was born. Two golden rays across the shield symbolize her home state’s sunshine, while three quills represent “communication and the power of words.”

“The Duchess of Sussex took a great interest in the design,” Woodcock said in a statement. “Good heraldic design is nearly always simple and the arms of the Duchess of Sussex stand well beside the historic beauty of the quartered British Royal Arms.”

Beneath the shield on the grass sits a collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace. Both flowers were featured prominently in the duchess’ wedding to Prince Harry.

On the other side of the shield is Prince Harry’s coat of arms. Kensington Palace explains that it is customary for the arms of a married woman to be shown with those of her husband.

“The technical term is that they are impaled, meaning placed side by side in the same shield,” it said.

The coat of arms also features two “supporters,” which are symbolic figures placed on either side of the shield that appear to be holding it up. It is customary for wives of members of the Royal Family to have their coat of arms feature one of their husband’s supporters and one relating to themselves. The supporter the Duchess chose is a songbird with wings elevated and an open beak which, with the quill, “represents the power of communication,” the palace said.