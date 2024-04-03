Maritime terminal prepares for influx of redirected ships as Baltimore bridge cleanup continues

'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
The only maritime shipping terminal currently operating in the Port of Baltimore is preparing to process an influx of ships as crews continue clearing the mangled wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Tradepoint Atlantic will unload and process an estimated 10,000 vehicles over the next 15 days, according to a company statement. That includes six regularly scheduled ships and nine others redirected as access to the port's main terminals remains blocked, posing a logistical nightmare for shipping along the East Coast.
Crews opened a second temporary channel through the collapse site Tuesday, but it's too shallow for most commercial vessels. The two alternate channels are meant primarily to aid in the cleanup effort. Work continues to open a third channel that will allow larger vessels to pass through the bottleneck and restore more commercial activity, officials said.
Meanwhile, bad weather has hindered salvage operations in recent days. The Patapsco River is also very murky, severely limiting the visibility of divers.
The bridge fell March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge.
Authorities believe six of the workers plunged to their deaths in the collapse, including two whose bodies were recovered last week. Two others survived. The ship remains stationary, its 21 crew members still aboard.
Viewed close up from the deck of a Coast Guard boat, the scope of the catastrophe emerged through heavy fog Wednesday afternoon: Massive steel bridge girders were twisted like ribbons while crushed metal shipping containers dangled perilously from the stalled cargo ship. Fallen street lights that once lined the bridge jutted like toothpicks from the water's surface.
The sheer volume of debris dwarfed even the cranes and barges involved in the cleanup. And that's only the view from above; officials said underwater conditions are significantly more challenging.
Divers are still trying to get a sense of the tangled, muddy web. Sonar is being used to map the wreckage on the river bottom in 50 feet (15 metres) of water. A large floating crane nicknamed "Chessy" is helping with the salvage.
Crews will soon begin lifting undamaged containers off the ship before removing the chunks of steel and concrete embedded in its bow, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said at a news conference.
The Maryland Senate is moving swiftly to pass a bill that would provide financial assistance to port employees without work who aren't covered under unemployment insurance. The bill also would let the governor use state reserves to help some small businesses avoid layoffs and encourage companies that relocate elsewhere to return to Baltimore once the port reopens.
President Joe Biden is expected to visit the collapse site Friday.
Other vessels are also stuck in Baltimore's harbour until shipping traffic can resume through the port, which is one of the largest on the East Coast and a symbol of the city's maritime culture. It handles more cars and farm equipment than any other U.S. port.
Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Annapolis and Sarah Brumfield in Washington.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers was stuck Wednesday in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona due to the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there, officials said.
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Calls are growing for the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., to resign over his wife’s public support of a residential school denialism book.
A young dog near Alma New Brunswick got lost at the beginning of March and 24 days later, she’s back with her family and on the road to recovery.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
A $62 million project to dredge Puerto Rico's biggest and most important seaport began Wednesday amid fierce opposition from environmentalists and a pending lawsuit.
The only maritime shipping terminal currently operating in the Port of Baltimore is preparing to process an influx of ships as crews continue clearing the mangled wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers was stuck Wednesday in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona due to the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there, officials said.
Idaho lawmakers have passed a series of bills targeting LGBTQ+ residents this year, including two this week that prevent public employees from being required to use someone's preferred pronouns and redefine gender as being synonymous with sex.
A judge has rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush-money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.
Russia's defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call Wednesday and noted that Moscow is ready to take part in talks to end the conflict.
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to 'turbocharge' an existing federal apartment construction loan program. The federal government also plans to launch a new 'Canada Builds' initiative to help build more rental housing across Canada
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Mental health and addictions experts are slamming the federal government's decision to shut down an online service where people could find free counselling and peer support over the last four years.
Approximately 326,800 letters will be issued to patients from five hospitals in southwestern Ontario next week, notifying them that their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed.
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
New research suggests that they crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they're known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats.
The beloved 'Matrix' movie franchise is expanding with an upcoming fifth installment, with the film’s original co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski leading the charge as executive producer.
Eugene Levy says his 'SCTV' castmate Joe Flaherty was the only comedian who could get him to break character on stage.
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
A former BlackBerry Ltd. employee has filed a lawsuit against the company and its new chief executive John Giamatteo, who she claims sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
Florida venture capitalist Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in an insider trading scheme linked to the blockbuster deal that brought former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media business public.
For the first time in 25 years, a Quebecer has won the prestigious World Press Photo photography competition. Documentary photographer Charles-Frédérick Ouellet is one of the winners in the North and Central America region, in the 'single images' category.
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
French police on Wednesday removed dozens of migrants, including families with young children, from the forecourt of Paris City Hall as the capital prepares to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games.
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
The 2024 State of Downtown report suggests Vancouver's economy is recovering, slowly but surely, from the pandemic.
A 34-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. has been convicted of child sexual exploitation following a years-long investigation into a global criminal operation.
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents in Cliff Bungalow are convinced a new development proposal will zap some of the charm out of their historic neighbourhood.
A hospital experience can be scary for a young child or teen. Whether it's a serious diagnosis, life changing surgery or the start of chemotherapy, the Child Life Services program at CHEO aims to help kids feel at ease.
Prices of most things have gone up significantly, but for parents using baby formula, increases have been staggering, so much so some retailers are now keeping it under lock and key.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
The Olympic Stadium tower is being closed down for the summer after a fire broke out at the Montreal landmark last month.
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
Alberta's minister responsible for social services says he's waiting for more details on a federal announcement of an additional $15 billion for a national apartment construction loan program.
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary was without running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
A weeks-long strike at a transshipment facility near Halifax is over after union members ratified a three-year collective agreement.
People at a Winnipeg mosque are still shocked after they say two people tried to break into the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
After a group of Girl Guides were run over by a speeding vehicle in west London, Ont., more than two years ago, both the Crown and the defence referred to the case as tragic in their closing arguments on Wednesday.
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
Some residents were left grappling with the aftermath of a spring storm on Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region, even uprooting a tree on a property in Victoria Harbour.
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
A total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, so not many people have a pair of eclipse glasses just kicking around the house. The coming event makes a pair of boxy spectacles one of the hottest commodities around the Windsor-Essex region.
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
Amherstburg and Kingsville will be splitting $100,000 in new funding for seniors to help improve their quality of life.
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.