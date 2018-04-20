

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North and South Korea have installed a telephone hotline between their leaders as they prepare for a rare summit next week aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

South Korea's presidential office said Friday a successful test call was conducted on the hotline between Seoul's presidential Blue House and Pyongyang's powerful State Affairs Commission.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to make their first telephone conversation sometime before their face-to-face meeting next Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom.

South Korean officials say the hotline will help facilitate dialogue and reduce misunderstanding during times of tension.