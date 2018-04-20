Koreas set up hotline between leaders ahead of summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claps while watching a performance of a Chinese art troupe with his wife Ri Sol Ju, left, and Song Tao, right, head of the ruling Communist Party's International Department, at East Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 12:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 7:07AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North and South Korea have installed a telephone hotline between their leaders as they prepare for a rare summit next week aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.
South Korea's presidential office said Friday a successful test call was conducted on the hotline between Seoul's presidential Blue House and Pyongyang's powerful State Affairs Commission.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to make their first telephone conversation sometime before their face-to-face meeting next Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom.
South Korean officials say the hotline will help facilitate dialogue and reduce misunderstanding during times of tension.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Who's next? Leaders to discuss next Commonwealth head
- Couples caned for public shows of affection in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Alabama inmate becomes oldest executed in U.S. modern times
- Volcano in southern Japan erupts for first time in 250 years
- Koreas set up hotline between leaders ahead of summit