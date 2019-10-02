Khashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate on anniversary of his death there
Hatice Cengiz, centre, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, accompanied by his colleagues and friends pause for a minute of silence in his memory during a ceremony near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:25AM EDT
ISTANBUL -- Activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi have gathered near Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul to remember the Saudi journalist on the anniversary of his horrifying killing by Saudi agents.
The memorial began just after 1:14 pm local time Wednesday -- the time that Khashoggi walked into the consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, to collect documents to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He didn't come out again.
Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's possible culpability.
Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details about the case have been released.
Prince Mohammed meanwhile, said in an interview this week he takes full responsibility for the killing but denied he ordered it.
