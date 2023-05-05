Key dates in the career of Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Mayor of Istanbul Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds the book called 'Turk and being Turkish' as his Ankara counterpart and strongest supporter Melih Gokcek sits next to him during a press conference in Istanbul, Wednesday, April 22, 1998. (AP Photo/Murad Sezer, File) Mayor of Istanbul Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds the book called 'Turk and being Turkish' as his Ankara counterpart and strongest supporter Melih Gokcek sits next to him during a press conference in Istanbul, Wednesday, April 22, 1998. (AP Photo/Murad Sezer, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social