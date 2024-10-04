NDP house leader says House dysfunction will be a factor in future confidence votes

OTTAWA -

NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.

In just three weeks, two Conservative non-confidence motions have failed to bring down the government — but the Opposition promises more to come.

The New Democrats have said they will decide how to vote on those motions on a case-by-case basis.

Julian accuses the Conservatives of being "agents of chaos" in the House of Commons.

The government's legislative agenda has ground to a halt as a debate over a matter of privilege has superseded most other business since Sept. 26.

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says the state of affairs was "self-inflicted" by the Liberals, and it will continue until the government hands over documents related to the misspending of public funds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.