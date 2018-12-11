Jury to resume deliberations on white nationalist's sentence
This photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 12:58AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A Virginia jury is set to resume deliberations on a sentencing recommendation for a man convicted of killing a woman and injuring dozens when he drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.
Jurors spent just under two hours Monday considering a sentence for James Alex Fields Jr. They are scheduled to return Tuesday morning.
The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison after being convicted last week on first-degree murder and other charges.
On Monday, the jury heard emotional testimony from the mother of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and activist who was killed. Jurors also heard from several people who suffered severe injuries.
A psychologist testifying for the defence said Fields has a long history of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.