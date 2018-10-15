Julian Assange reportedly ordered to curb speech, take care of cat
In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters from a balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018
LONDON -- A media report says that Ecuador has formally ordered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to steer clear of topics that could harm its diplomatic interests.
The nine-page memo published Monday by the Ecuadorean website Codigo Vidrio says Assange is prohibited from "interfering in the internal affairs of other states."
The document also orders Assange to keep the embassy clean, threatening to confiscate Assange's pet cat if he does not look after it.
The Associated Press could not immediately authenticate the document, but Codigo Vidrio has a track record of publishing inside material from within the London embassy. Messages left with Ecuador's Foreign Ministry and WikiLeaks representatives were not immediately returned.
Assange has been living at the embassy since 2012, when the Australian ex-hacker applied for asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden.
