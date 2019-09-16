Jeffrey Epstein accusers denied damages in Florida victims' rights case
This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Jim Mustia, The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 1:11PM EDT
A group of women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein have suffered a setback in seeking money from the government over a plea deal that spared the financier a lengthy prison term.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled previously that federal prosecutors in Florida violated a victims' rights law when they failed to inform the women about the 2008 deal.
But the judge said Monday the government doesn't owe them money for it.
The judge also declined to award attorneys' fees to the women and denied their request for FBI records related to the Epstein investigation.
Marra still credited the women with bringing national attention to victims' rights.
Epstein killed himself last month in jail in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- North Korea says talks with U.S. could resume in a 'few weeks'
- Jeffrey Epstein accusers denied damages in Florida victims' rights case
- Florida man charged in woman's death, more victims suspected
- Man who let 12-year-old drive car that hit boy is imprisoned
- Fires erupt near Amazon tourist town in Brazil