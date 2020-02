CODOGNO, ITALY -- A dozen Italian towns saw daily life disrupted after the deaths of two people infected with the virus from China and a pair of case clusters without direct links to the outbreak abroad.

A rapid spike in infections prompted authorities in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses.

The mayor of Milan shuttered public offices.

The people who died were in their 70s. A 78-year-old man infected with the virus in Veneto and a 77-year-old woman in Lombardy.

A post-mortem test performed on the woman came back positive, though it wasn't clear if the virus caused her death.