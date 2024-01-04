World

Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in war, vows no Israeli civilian presence in post-war Gaza

FILE: Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant makes a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo) FILE: Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant makes a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined Israel's plans for the next stage of its war in Gaza, with a new more targeted approach in the northern section of the enclave and a continuing pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south.

In a statement, he said that after the war Hamas would no longer control Gaza, which would be run by Palestinian bodies so long as there was no threat to Israel. Israel would reserve operational freedom of action but there would be no Israeli civilian presence.

More to come. 

