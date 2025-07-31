ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Lebanese president calls for Hezbollah to disarm as U.S. pressure rises

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun speaks during a ceremony marking Army Day at the Lebanese Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, near Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.