Israel-Hamas War

Israeli and Palestinian protesters rally for peace in Gaza as Mariam Dagga’s father mourns her death

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinian and Israeli activists and journalists take part in a protest against the killing of Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip, as they gather in Nazareth, Israel, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.