Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia

Indonesian police officers escort suspects and display the items of evidence during a press conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Indonesian police are investigating an illegal trade in human organs involving a police and an immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said.(AP Photo) Indonesian police officers escort suspects and display the items of evidence during a press conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Indonesian police are investigating an illegal trade in human organs involving a police and an immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said.(AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | What is considered a good credit score?

Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social