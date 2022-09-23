India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in “hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities” in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
In a statement published Friday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said officials have “taken up these incidents” with Canadian authorities and have asked for investigations into “said crimes.” The statement also claims hate crimes against Indian nationals have increased in Canada.
“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the statement reads.
The notice does not specifically name any particular crimes or provide further information on the Indian government’s claims.
The ministry also recommends Indian nationals and students in Canada register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto or Vancouver to better connect with officials in case of an emergency.
CTVNews.ca has reached out to the federal government and Indian officials for comment.
More to come.
