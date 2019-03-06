

The Associated Press





SRINAGAR, India -- Officials say Indian and Pakistani soldiers have shelled military outposts and villages along their highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir, in new violence despite stepped-up diplomatic efforts by the countries to ease tensions.

The two armies accused each other of initiating the artillery and mortar fire and small-arms gunfire on Wednesday.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Tensions have been high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan last week, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, who was later returned to India in a peace gesture.