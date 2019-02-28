

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





A grandmother visiting Iceland had an unexpected adventure when she started to drift into the Atlantic Ocean.

Catherine Streng said her father and grandmother were visiting Iceland together this week when her grandmother sat on a large piece of ice that was hit by a wave and began to drift away.

Other people had posed for photos on the ice before it started to move, Streng said, and a tour guide had given her grandmother permission to perch herself on it.

A boat captain from Florida was in the area when the ice was dislodged.

“He waded out into the roiling water and puller her off the iceberg as it drifted out to sea,” Streng said in an interview with Storyful.