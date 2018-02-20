

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman who teaches Grade 8 students near the school where 17 were shot dead in Parkland, Fla., says it’s not her job to carry a gun in case of an active shooter situation.

Circe Burnett, who works at Logger’s Run Community Elementary School, says there’s simply no way she or any other teacher can be properly trained for an event like the one that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. A lone gunman used a semi-automatic rifle to massacre 17 students and teachers at the high school, and injured more than a dozen others.

“We are not prepared for when someone is in your classroom (with a gun),” Burnett told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “That’s a situation that you cannot prepare for, and I don’t think it’s my role to be prepared for it.” She added that the school has security guards who are trained to keep children safe.

“It’s a situation we should be trying to prevent.”

The shooting has sparked loud calls for lawmakers to tighten laws around gun control, although pro-gun elements in the U.S. have suggested that arming the teachers might have averted the slaughter.

“Please don’t give me a gun,” Burnett said on Tuesday. “I have enough jobs. I do not want a gun.”

She added that things haven’t been the same at her school since the shooting.

Burnett first learned of the incident via email at the end of the school day.

“I told (students) dismissal today will look different. There has been a shooting nearby,” she said. Burnett then lifted her classroom ban on cellphones and allowed the students to contact their loved ones.

“I watched the students call their families and worry about friends nearby,” she said. “That’s when the whole atmosphere of the school changed. It hasn’t been the same since.”

Many survivors from the mass shooting nearby have become vocal advocates for gun control, and are poised to stage a walk-out next month. The movement is expected to sweep across the United States.

Burnett brought her students outside earlier last week for a moment of silence at the principal’s request. She says she was “floored” by how respectful and serious her students were about it.

However, the class was gripped with apprehension shortly afterward, as they returned to class to learn that there was a code yellow in effect.

“The kids were so shaken from what we had just thought about,” she said. “Immediately you start getting all the questions – ‘What’s happening?’ – and I didn’t know.”

A code yellow requires students to stay in their classrooms with their teachers until the alert is lifted.

The code yellow that spooked Burnett’s class was issued the day after the mass shooting, amid fears that another shooting was underway. But that was later proven not to be the case.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Valentine’s Day shooting.