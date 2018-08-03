

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A foolhardy man, apparently brimming with too much confidence and not enough sense, taunts a gigantic bison in Yellowstone National Park in a video that’s gone viral online.

The footage was recorded by tourist Lindsey Jones as she was driving through Hayden Valley on Tuesday.

In the video, a man wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts can be seen approaching a bison that was holding up traffic by standing in the middle of a two-way road.

At first, it appears as if the man is trying to encourage the large animal to move to the side of the road by yelling at it. However, when the bison walks over to the shoulder of the road, the man continues to follow it and thump his chest with his fists.

That’s when the encounter takes a turn.

The video shows the bison lightly charge at the man who appears to welcome the challenge by hitting his chest again. As the animal approaches, the man is seen dodging it at the very last second.

Despite the close call, it seems as if the man is not ready to back down. He can be heard loudly grunting as he makes another threatening gesture towards the animal.

As the bison charges towards the man again, Jones turns the camera away.

“Oh God. Oh God. I can’t watch it,” she’s heard exclaiming in the video.

It seems the man avoided being gored because he’s seen standing on the road, apparently unharmed, when Jones focuses the camera back on him.

After a tense moment, the bison and the man are shown going their separate ways.

Jones posted the video on Facebook where it has since racked up more than 9,000 views and been shared more than 82,000 times.

On Thursday, Yellowstone National Park officials posted a message on Facebook saying they’re aware of the incident and their rangers are actively investigating it.

“The individual's behavior in this video is reckless, dangerous, and illegal,” Supt. Dan Wenk said in the statement. “We need people to be stewards of Yellowstone, and one way to do that is to keep your distance from wildlife.”

Wenk goes on to say that park regulations require visitors to stay at least 22 metres away from animals such as bison and elk and at least 91 metres away from bears and wolves.

“These distances safeguard both visitors and the remarkable experience of sharing a landscape with thousands of freely-roaming animals,” he said. “People who ignore these rules are risking their lives and threatening the park experience for everyone else."

It’s unclear if the man in the video has been identified or if he will be fined in connection with the incident.