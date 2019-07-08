Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is 'dead'
Protesters take part in a march holding a caricature of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with the words 'Step Down' and 'Real election' in Hong Kong on Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:14PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 10:19PM EDT
Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam says her government’s controversial extradition bill is “dead” following mass protests.
Developing story...
