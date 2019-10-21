

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





Warning: The following story contains language that may offend some readers.

TORONTO -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted a crude, parody letter mocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter to Turkey’s president.

On Sunday, with the caption “found in the archives,” she tweeted a fake letter which then-U.S. president John F. Kennedy wrote to then-Premier of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s.

The former Democratic presidential nominee’s parody letter opened with: “Dear Premier Khrushchev, don’t be a dick, OK? Get your missiles out of Cuba.”

Everybody will say, ‘yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best! But if you don’t, everybody will be like ‘what an asshole’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion,’” it goes on to read. “You’re really busting my nuts here.”

It’s not clear who wrote Clinton’s parody letter.

The date for the parody letter – Oct. 16, 1962 – makes it appear to have been written on the day that missiles capable of reaching U.S. soil were discovered in Cuba.

The strange way the parody letter was written was clearly no coincidence, as it echoes the tone of the widely-panned letter Trump sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his decision to invade Syria earlier this month. When the Oct. 9 letter was made public, Trump's unconventional approach to diplomacy was evident throughout.

In Trump’s letter, the president told Turkey’s leader, “don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!”

He also added "don't let the world down” before mentioning that the Kurds were willing to negotiate and "make concessions that they never would have made in the past."

The effectiveness of Trump’s letter is arguably in question as “Turkish presidential sources” told the BBC that Erdogan received the letter and “thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin.”

At the time of publication, Trump had not responded to Clinton’s parody letter.