High price of Russia gains in Ukraine may limit new advancements

'They couldn't breathe': Survivor shares details inside migrant trailer

Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. The 20-year-old from Guatemala's capital said it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.

Mynor Cardona, Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás's father, enters the Foreign Ministry for a meeting with authorities to find out about the fate of his daughter, in Guatemala City, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

