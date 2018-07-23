'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators to protest Pence in Philly
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a tax policy event hosted by America First Policies at Lee University's Pangle Hall on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Cleveland, Tenn. Pence was the keynote speaker at the event. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 11:25AM EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" are planning to descend on downtown Philadelphia to protest Vice-President Mike Pence's visit.
Pence is scheduled to speak at a hotel in the latest event promoting the administration's tax-cutting law. It is organized by America First Policies, a non-profit that promotes President Donald Trump's agenda.
Afterward, Pence is headlining a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta.
A protest organizer, Samantha Goldman, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the women demonstrators have been meeting in recent weeks to sew red cloaks and make white bonnets.
"The Handmaid's Tale" imagines a future in which women's rights are strictly limited. Organizers say they're opposed to administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights and separating families caught entering the country illegally.