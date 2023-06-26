Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID-19 measures

Muslim pilgrims walk along at the Mina tent camp in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, on June 26, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest Hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Muslim pilgrims walk along at the Mina tent camp in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, on June 26, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest Hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | What's the best credit card for you?: Advice from an expert

Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social