

The Associated Press





BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - A motionless squirrel lying spread-eagled on its back has been coaxed back from the apparent brink of death by a driver who performed chest compressions beside a Minnesota road.

Police officers on patrol in the Twin Cities' suburb of Brooklyn Park thought the man might be performing CPR.

In police video that captured the squirrel's revival, the man tells the officers he swerved to avoid the animal and didn't think he struck it. The squirrel was not bleeding and the man says if he had hit it "he would've popped."

The man flips the squirrel onto its belly and as he strokes its back, the animal starts to come around.

The squirrel eventually takes off at a pace and an officer declares: "There he goes! You saved his life, dude!"