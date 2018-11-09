

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Six people were injured after a Fly Jamaica flight bound for Toronto crash landed in Guyana following a technical problem on the plane.

Flight OJ256 left Georgetown, Guyana just after 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to a press release from the airline.

Airline spokesperson Carl Bowen said the pilot reported a hydraulic failure emergency shortly after its departure from Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft returned to the airport less than 20 minutes after takeoff, the spokesperson told The Associated Press.

The plane overran the end of the runway and made a crash landing, CTV Toronto’s Tom Podolec reported.

Bowen said the aircraft’s right wing and engine were badly damaged after the plane eventually came to a halt at the northeastern takeoff end of the runway.

Fly Jamaica said they believe all 118 passengers and eight crew members are safe.

Cheddi Jagan International said six people were injured and were being treated at Diamond Hospital. The airport said the injuries were not life-threatening.

St. Lucia News reported that 82 Canadians were on board the plane.

A Toronto woman told CP24 on Friday that her mother was a passenger on the flight.

“She is in the hospital. She is complaining of her back and head hurting her and her blood pressure is really high. But she said everything is OK and she is OK,” Rabina Reopnarine said. “She just wants to come home.”

The airline spokesperson said they’re making “alternative arrangements” to fly out the rest of the passengers.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson is expected to provide an update on the incident at 10 a.m. ET, the airport said.

Fly Jamaica said Cheddi Jagan International Airport has reopened following the accident.

With files from CP24, The Canadian Press, and The Associated Press.

Update

Authorities report Fly Jamaica #OJ256 to Toronto returned soon after departure with a hydraulic problem. After landing suffered a runway overrun. 118 adults, 2 infants & 8 crew on board. 6 with minor injuries. Airport has reopened. Some flights delayed.

�� Gordon Moseley pic.twitter.com/6NZuFKAuCD — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) November 9, 2018

Fly Jamaica statement says #OJ256 to Toronto returned to Georgetown with a technical issue and suffered an accident when landing. 118 pax & 8 crew are safe. https://t.co/k5DgKxAXf0 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) November 9, 2018