

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Florida man was arrested for wrestling and damaging a fake alligator at a mall -- mere days after he was arrested for attempting a wrestling move on his school principal.

Police didn’t have to search hard to track him down since the teen shared an Instagram video of himself damaging the display alligator at The Falls shopping center in Miami.

The video -- which was later released by police – allegedly showed Gianny Sosa-Hernandez take off his shirt, jump over a fence and tackle the fake alligator in a shallow pond.

The destruction of the display animal -- which was valued at US$3,690-- took place back on March 30.

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez, 18, of Cutler Bay, Fla. was arrested for criminal mischief on April 15, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, where local media reported that Sosa-Hernandez had apologized.

Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha Francis urged the man to “find something else to do.”