

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





A Florida man is accused of attempted murder after witnesses say he doused parts of a motel with gasoline and spoke of burning “child molesters” to death.

Jorge Francisco Porto-Sierra, 50, faces four counts of attempted premeditated murder in connection with the alleged incident on March 7, which occurred at the Friendly Village Inn & Motel in Kissimmee, Fla.

Osceola County Corrections records show Porto-Sierra is facing a slew of other charges laid in the wake of the incident, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and false imprisonment. Many of the charges were laid last week.

Witnesses say the suspect was carrying a cigarette and shouting threats such as “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” during the incident at the motel. He allegedly poured gas on several doors, broke a window to pour gas into a room and poured gas into a vehicle after ramming it with his own, witnesses said.

He allegedly said he was at the hotel to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them,” according to police.

Sex offenders in Florida are required to publicly register their home address with the Sexual Offender and Predator System. That system shows more than 20 offenders are using the Friendly Village Inn & Motel as their home address.

Porto-Sierra remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail.