

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pilot's helmet camera captured a first-hand look at how dangerous and dramatic rescues can be — especially when the helicopter is running low on fuel and there's wildfire smoke everywhere.

Los Angeles Fire Department pilot David Nordquist and co-pilot Joel Smith were running water drops on the Woolsey Fire, near Malibu in southern California, on Nov. 9 when they got a call from dispatch.

People and pets were stranded on Castro Peak and it was enveloped in a thick column of wildfire smoke.

"If you are currently en route to drop on the fire or if you have a load, if you could make the drop and start for Castro Peak," the dispatcher said over the radio. "We're going to need to possibly pull these folks out."

Nordquist and Smith told dispatch they had room for two, but it wouldn't be a simple rescue. The smoke would make visibility poor and fuel was an issue.

"Just to add to it, we're getting pretty close to bingo fuel," Nordquist told dispatch.

In the video from Nordquist's helmet camera, the smoke shifted from white to an eerie yellow-orange as the chopper approached a radio station near the stranded hikers. They were able to see one stranded hiker below, but landing at the facility didn't work.

There just wasn't enough room around the buildings, vehicles and antennas.

"I'm too close to these trucks now," Nordquist told his co-pilot during a landing attempt.

"Yeah, this is going to be too tight," Smith replied. "Don't come anymore left. Go straight forward, let's go around."

Nordquist pulled back and circled around the ridge to a path boarded by bushes. He said it "wasn't going to be pretty" but it was good enough. He managed to manouevre the chopper safely down and keep the rotors spinning while Smith ran out to get the stranded hikers.

"We are down. This is our best landing spot," Nordquist told dispatch. "I sent my co-pilot out to grab the individuals."

"As soon as we're done here, we're going to have to head to the closest fuel."

The pair ended up rescuing three hikers and two dogs, including an English Mastiff that seemed apprehensive about getting on the helicopter. The owner managed to coax it onboard, and with that done, Smith jumped into the co-pilot's seat.

"Alright, let's get the hell out of here," he said.

"Good job, Joel," Nordquist replied.

All told, the rescue took about three minutes.

"That's enough excitement for me today," Smith said as they made for the nearest re-fuelling site.

"Hey, you and me both, brother," Nordquist said.